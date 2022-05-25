Jeff From 'Unsellable Houses' Can Remodel the Heck out of a Home — Is He off the Market?

HGTV's Unsellable Houses is well into its third season, and we truly never get tired of seeing double. Hosted by twin sisters Leslie Davis and Lyndsay Lamb, Unsellable Houses turns a less-than-stellar shabby house into an amazingly chic home. Of course, Leslie and Lyndsay have a little help from a friend.

Jeff Laurence is in charge of all the remodeling and his ideas never cease to impress viewers. He's also super cheeky and always gives the girls some good-natured s--t as needed. How great would it be to have someone like Jeff around the house all the time? We gotta know: Is Jeff from Unsellable Houses married? If not, we're available to date and our houses are available to renovate. It's a reno-date!