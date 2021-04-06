'Unsellable Houses' Twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis Met Their Husbands in High School

The sisters are both real estate consultants who have a knack for design. In each episode, they manage to turn quirky or undesirable homes into masterpieces that often sell for higher prices than they were originally listed for.

On HGTV' s Unsellable Houses , twins Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis help breathe new life back into homes that have become stale on the market.

Whether the property requires simple design changes or massive renovation overhauls, Leslie and Lyndsay are there for the homeowners each step of the way.

While the siblings have an undeniable and unbreakable bond, they both have families of their own outside of the show. Both are moms to just sons, too.

Is Lyndsay Lamb married? Keep reading for the breakdown of her personal life and her career.