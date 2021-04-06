Leslie Davis From 'Unsellable Houses' Is the Ultimate "Boy Mom"

Leslie and Lyndsay co-own several businesses together, and their net worths definitely reflect that. However, given that the real estate industry always tends to go through ups and downs, their income from flipping houses can vary from year to year. Recently, though, it seems as though business has been booming — Leslie said in an interview that her real estate company she runs with her sister sold more than 300 houses in 2020.

Thanks to their real estate business, paired with their retail store and their show on HGTV, the sisters are able to maintain several sources of income, all of which contribute to their overall net worth.

Thanks to these multiple income streams, Leslie's net worth has been reported at between $1 million and $1.5 million. Not too shabby, right?

You can watch Unsellable Houses on HGTV, Discovery Plus, or Hulu.