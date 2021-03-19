Jacquie Denny Is One of the Appraisers Featured on HGTV's 'Everything But the House'

The latest offering on the network is a mix of Pawn Stars, Antiques Roadshow, and any classic HGTV makeover show. Host Lara Spencer and antiques appraiser Jacquie Denny are helping homeowners sell their potentially-valuable clutter in order to fund design projects.

While some of the most popular programs on HGTV showcase home searches or big renovations, Everything But the House is all about decluttering and auctioning.

Keep reading to find out more about her career and her position on the show.

Lara is known for GMA and her other TV hosting work, but many Everything But the House viewers are likely meeting Jacquie Denny for the first time.

Who is Jacquie Denny from 'Everything But the House'?

As Lara helps the clients on EBTH to part with their beloved items, Jacquie Denny is one of the people evaluating how much they are worth. Jacquie is an antiques appraiser who lives in Cincinnati, and she revolutionized selling second hand items. Along with Brian Graves, Jacquie started the Everything But the House website in 2008. It specializes in bringing estate sale-esque goods to an online marketplace based in Ohio.

Prior to the creation of the company, eBay was one of the only online markets for people searching for collectibles or used objects. Unlike eBay, EBTH is concierge-style, so interested clients can find exactly what they're looking for if they so choose.

All of the items featured on the site start at $1. Users can start a bidding war on any and all of the goods before they are sold. The EBTH website features it all — from artwork to clothing/jewelry (jewelry is the most popular category) to cars to anything for the home. Neither Brian nor Jacquie is the CEO of the company. Jacquie is in her mid-60s, and she told Observer in 2019 that she wanted to hire someone for the position who was well-versed in business, and who could expand the company.

