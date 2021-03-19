Jacquie Denny Is One of the Appraisers Featured on HGTV's 'Everything But the House'By Shannon Raphael
Mar. 19 2021, Published 12:57 p.m. ET
While some of the most popular programs on HGTV showcase home searches or big renovations, Everything But the House is all about decluttering and auctioning.
The latest offering on the network is a mix of Pawn Stars, Antiques Roadshow, and any classic HGTV makeover show. Host Lara Spencer and antiques appraiser Jacquie Denny are helping homeowners sell their potentially-valuable clutter in order to fund design projects.
Lara is known for GMA and her other TV hosting work, but many Everything But the House viewers are likely meeting Jacquie Denny for the first time.
Keep reading to find out more about her career and her position on the show.
Who is Jacquie Denny from 'Everything But the House'?
As Lara helps the clients on EBTH to part with their beloved items, Jacquie Denny is one of the people evaluating how much they are worth. Jacquie is an antiques appraiser who lives in Cincinnati, and she revolutionized selling second hand items.
Along with Brian Graves, Jacquie started the Everything But the House website in 2008. It specializes in bringing estate sale-esque goods to an online marketplace based in Ohio.
Prior to the creation of the company, eBay was one of the only online markets for people searching for collectibles or used objects.
Unlike eBay, EBTH is concierge-style, so interested clients can find exactly what they're looking for if they so choose.
All of the items featured on the site start at $1. Users can start a bidding war on any and all of the goods before they are sold. The EBTH website features it all — from artwork to clothing/jewelry (jewelry is the most popular category) to cars to anything for the home.
Neither Brian nor Jacquie is the CEO of the company. Jacquie is in her mid-60s, and she told Observer in 2019 that she wanted to hire someone for the position who was well-versed in business, and who could expand the company.
"My business and marketing degree is quite jaded; I graduated from college in 1976," she said. "And Brian's focus is more on the technical knowledge of our company. When we grew to about $6 million, we realized that we needed insights into venture capital and other areas of the business that we didn't really have."
Brian's role was listed as the Chief Learning Officer, while Jacquie was the Chief Development Officer.
What is Jacquie Denny's net worth?
In addition to being a go-to website for those looking to find items with history, EBTH has become a multi-million dollar business. The company made $1.4 million within a year of its founding, and sales have only increased since then.
More than 230 people work for the site now, according to a 2019 Cincinnati.com report.
Jacquie has an estimated net worth between $1 and $5 million, but she has never publicly shared details about her fortune.
Now, she's bringing her knowledge to the small screen on the Everything But the House TV adaptation.
Where were the 'Everything But the House' filming locations?
Though Jacquie conducted her EBTH business from Ohio, the HGTV show filmed at homes in the tri-state area (New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut).
According to WVXU.org, the series was predominantly filmed during the summer of 2020, though the concept has been in the works at HGTV since 2018.
Everything But the House airs on Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV. Viewers can catch up on Discovery Plus as well.