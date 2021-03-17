Where Does HGTV's 'Home Again With the Fords' Take Place?

Fans of HGTV may know Leanne and Steve Ford from fixing up homes on their show Restored by the Fords. Now the siblings are bringing their talent for creating warm and inviting environments on their new home renovation show, Home Again With the Fords . Their show features residents who have moved back to their childhood streets, childhood homes, or the neighborhood where they grew up.

The brand new season of their show premiered last month. Many viewers of the show have been wondering, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, where and how it was filmed. Keep reading to find out all about the filming location of Home Again With the Fords.

The filming location of 'Home Again With the Fords' is Pittsburgh.

Leanne and Steve's new HGTV show Home Again With the Fords was filmed in the surrounding area of Pittsburgh. Loren Ruch, the senior vice president of programming and development for HGTV, talked with TRIB Live about the new show and how HGTV decided to change the name of the series and focus on the trend of people moving back to their hometowns.

Loren shared, “This series specifically features people who are moving back into their (Pittsburgh) childhood homes or neighborhoods. Leanne and Steve help them bring back some of the nostalgia they remember while also bringing their homes to the present day.” Home Again With the Fords includes home renovations in Carnegie, Dorseyville, Fox Chapel, Franklin Park, and Squirrel Hill. Interestingly, the decision to change the show's concept was made before Leanne's own life reflected the new model.

Source: HGTV

Leanne knows exactly what the homeowners are going through in the new show. She recently moved back to the area from Los Angeles with Erick, her husband, and their baby girl, Ever. In a phone interview with the Pittsburgh Post Gazette, Leanne said, “We have been able to highlight different neighborhoods and talk more about our amazing hometown of Pittsburgh. I’m excited for viewers to get to know us, our family, and our hometown more in this new format.”

She also added, "The new season is special to us for so many reasons. We now have hour-long episodes, which lets us dive more into the clients' stories, which directly impact design decisions.”