Leanne Ford and Her Husband Erik Allen Ford Have the Most Adorable Love Story

Erik is a designer in his own right but his specialty is in clothes. This is actually something he has in common with Leanne since she used to be a stylist. But Erik is co-owner of the menswear brand Buck Mason. He started it back in 2013 alongside Sasha Koehn, and Erik created the brand's first collection complete with t-shirts and jeans.

On the Buck Mason website, it says that each of their designs is inspired by an "iconic American staple, combining to make a useful and effortless wardrobe."