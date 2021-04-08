'No Demo Reno' Host Jennifer Todryk and Her Hubby, Mike, Share Three Adorable Kids

"When things look pretty, people get happy," blogger and TV show host Jennifer Todryk shared her motto in a recently released trailer for No Demo Reno.

A self-described home renovation addict, Jennifer spent years compiling the best and handiest interior design tips for her blog, The Rambling Redhead, before landing the chance to create her own TV show charting her most exciting projects. What's there to know about Jennifer's family life? How many kids does she have?