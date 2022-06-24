'No Demo Reno' Is on Its Second Season –– Where Is It Filmed?

HGTV's No Demo Reno first premiered in 2021 and is currently on its second season. The show focuses on Jenn Todryk, a social media influencer who decided to take her talents beyond Instagram.

While plenty of popular home renovators love tearing down buildings to start over from the ground up, Jenn takes a different approach. She’s focused on renovating homes to brand new levels without having to go through the process of total demolition.

But where are these renovations taking place? Where is No Demo Reno filmed?