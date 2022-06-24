'No Demo Reno' Is on Its Second Season –– Where Is It Filmed?
HGTV's No Demo Reno first premiered in 2021 and is currently on its second season. The show focuses on Jenn Todryk, a social media influencer who decided to take her talents beyond Instagram.
While plenty of popular home renovators love tearing down buildings to start over from the ground up, Jenn takes a different approach. She’s focused on renovating homes to brand new levels without having to go through the process of total demolition.
But where are these renovations taking place? Where is No Demo Reno filmed?
Where is 'No Demo Reno' filmed?
Despite the somewhat confusing name — No Demo Reno could easily be read as Reno, like the city — the series does not film in Nevada. According to Deadline, the HGTV show is filmed in Dallas-Fort Worth, one of the more highly populated areas in Texas.
Here's what else fans of 'No Demo Reno' should know about Jenn Todryk and the show.
Of course, home renovation shows are extremely common on HGTV, but No Demo Reno stands out in its own special way.
Jenn holds onto the ideology that tearing down houses isn't always necessary to create an impact and make a difference in the aesthetics of someone's living space. She focuses on budget-conscious methods and design tips that are considered both savvy and cost-effective.
The idea for a similar show first came to Jenn when producers from an unnamed company reached out to Jenn via Instagram. They asked her if she'd be willing to film videos of herself decorating homes for clients to determine if she'd be a good fit for their network.
Right around that same time, Jenn found out that she was pregnant with her third baby and began questioning whether or not reality TV was the right route for her to take.
She told DFW Child, “I'm like, this just isn't meant to be. I'm creating a business that I'm not even doing, technically, which didn't seem authentic to me."
She turned down the original offer and let the idea disappear — until HGTV reached out with a different idea. They explained to her that they would arrange the clients and homes she’d be working with, and all she'd have to do is show up to help them make the proper renovations.
Since HGTV made it all so simple, it was difficult for Jenn to turn the offer down — and we're so glad she didn't!
New episodes of No Demo Reno air on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.