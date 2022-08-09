Is Mina From 'Good Bones' Pregnant Again — and How Many Kids Does She Have?

As of this writing, Mina is not currently pregnant. In fact, according to an Instagram Q&A via House Beautiful, she made it clear that she's completely done having kids. Back in 2020, she even revealed that her husband was getting a vasectomy.

"Momma’s done and getting her tummy tucked and Steve’s getting snipped," she quipped.

It’s safe to say that the couple aren't planning on becoming pregnant ever again.