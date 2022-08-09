Is Mina From 'Good Bones' Pregnant Again — and How Many Kids Does She Have?
In terms of her career, there’s a lot to look forward to in Mina Starsiak’s life. The host of HGTV's Good Bones has not only continued to be a success on the network for seven seasons, but come September, she's even getting a spinoff called Risky Business. The series promises to reveal the grittier side of home renovation, showing "the underbelly of what a remodel really entails."
But what about her personal life? Mina has been happily married to her husband, Steve, since 2016, and the couple already has two adorable kids. Now fans want to know if Mina is expecting another baby. (Or perhaps, more accurately, many fans are hoping she's expecting another baby!)
Is Mina from 'Good Bones' pregnant again?
As of this writing, Mina is not currently pregnant. In fact, according to an Instagram Q&A via House Beautiful, she made it clear that she's completely done having kids. Back in 2020, she even revealed that her husband was getting a vasectomy.
"Momma’s done and getting her tummy tucked and Steve’s getting snipped," she quipped.
It’s safe to say that the couple aren't planning on becoming pregnant ever again.
How many children does Mina from 'Good Bones' have?
Mina and Steve share two children together. Their son, Jack Richard Hawk, was born in August 2018, while daughter Charlotte Drew Hawk was born in September of 2020.
On Instagram, Mina is happy to share peeks into the family's life with her fans. In one precious reel, she added a combo of videos of herself working with Steve, spending time with her kids, and more. She added a thoughtful caption saying, "Who else needs to be reminded today that they don’t need permission to live outside other people's idea of who they are? Or who they should be."
"I chose to share my life with you all. And I chose to share it ALL. That’s what has felt right for ME. The whole package. And I can also understand how uncomfortable it can be for some people to move out of the role you have put them in or off of the pedestal you have set them on. I am still me. And will continue to be."
In other words, Mina is comfortable being totally candid and honest in terms of her social media presence and her reality TV persona –– relating to motherhood and everything else.
When did Mina Starsiak and Steve Hawk get married?
Mina and Steve tied the knot back in 2016, two years before they welcomed their first child.
Mina's Instagram is filled with gorgeous pictures from their big day, including photos of herself walking down the aisle with her father, posing outside the wedding venue with Steve, and having first dance as a married couple in front of their family and friends.
Catch all-new episode of Good Bones airing on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.