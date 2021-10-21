Here's How HGTV Star Mina Starsiak Hawk's Net Worth Compares to Christina Haack's

HGTV host Mina Starsiak Hawk didn't always have TV in mind. In fact, before the Good Bones star got involved in home improvement, she worked as a waitress trying to pay the bills. But after buying her first house, she asked her mom, Karen Laine , for help fixing it up. In the process, the Indiana native discovered that she really enjoyed tearing things down and then re-building them.

That project inspired her and Karen to start Two Chicks and a Hammer, which would later get recognized by HGTV, and eventually lead to Good Bones being born. Currently, the home renovation series is in its sixth season.

Things really took off for Mina Starsiak Hawk, which makes us wonder: How does she stack up financially? Let's take a look at the HGTV star's net worth.