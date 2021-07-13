'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Comes From a Big Family — Who Are Her Siblings?

One of the most popular shows on HGTV, Good Bones celebrates the work of two brazenly confident and sassy real estate investors, Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak.

The mother-daughter duo earned popularity with their infectiously positive attitudes. They have also taught viewers a thing or two about home demos during the past few seasons of Good Bones. So, what's there to know about their family life? How many siblings does Mina have?