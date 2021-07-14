'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Has a Half-Brother — Meet Tad Starsiak

Although unconfirmed, rumors suggest that Lenny is no longer part of the cast on Good Bones for financial reasons. A report released by RealityStarTV confirmed that Lenny Murrell’s business expenses exceeded the budget for the show, forcing Karen and Mina to find a new contractor.

Although there is no indication that their split was anything but amicable, it doesn’t seem likely that we’ll be seeing Lenny again anytime soon.

