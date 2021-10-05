'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine and Her Husband, Roger, Have Faced Tough Challenges

'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine and Her Husband, Roger, Have Faced Tough ChallengesBy Tatayana Yomary
Oct. 5 2021, Published 6:24 p.m. ET
A home requires good bones to stand the test of time, and so does a good marriage. So, if you have a deep affinity for shows that involve home renovation projects, you’re likely a fan of HGTV’s Good Bones. Starring the mother-daughter duo Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk, the show follows the pair as they set out to rehabilitate houses in Indianapolis through their company, Two Chicks and a Hammer.
Since the show premiered in 2016, viewers have marveled at how the women — who had no prior construction knowledge, but utilized the internet to learn the trade and build a profitable business — have revitalized properties. And while the HGTV series has allowed these ladies to bring about change, Karen also learned along the way that her husband, Roger, was struggling with his health. So, what happened to Roger? Keep reading to get your answer.
Karen Laine’s husband, Roger, was diagnosed with cancer.
Per AmoMama, Karen first learned that Roger was diagnosed with cancer during the earlier years of Good Bones. But even with this devastating news, Karen somehow continued to do it all.
Instead of dropping the show or any aspect of her business, she made it a point to do it all while being present and supportive through Roger’s ordeal.
It seems that Karen and Roger have remained tight-lipped about the current status of his health. But with Karen making the decision to retire from Two Chicks and a Hammer in 2019, the couple has been able to spend more time with one another.
How many times has Karen been married?
Although Karen and Roger are blissfully coupled up now, the former HGTV star has tied the knot three times prior.
The outlet shares that Karen was first married to Casey Starsiak and they share three children together, including Mina.
Karen also shares her youngest daughter, Kelsy, with her second husband Randy.
Karen jumped the broom again with a man named Mick, but the marriage didn’t go the distance. Although it appears that Karen prefers to keep the details of her life out of the spotlight, we can assume that Roger is her perfect match.
Aside from frequently doting on Roger via social media, Karen has supported him through his cancer battle. Not to mention, Roger also shares Karen’s interest in home renovation and improvement. He can be seen helping Karen install tile on social media while also doing plumbing jobs.
The couple also makes it a point to explore fun activities outside of the home renovation space. Karen recently shared a photo of her and Roger showing off their scars from a motorcycle ride.
Despite Roger’s cancer diagnosis, it’s great to see the couple enjoying one another. Health issues can take a toll on a marriage, but Roger and Karen are proof that love and commitment will help any marriage weather various storms.
Catch up with Mina and Karen on new episodes of Good Bones Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV.