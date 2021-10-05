'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine and Her Husband, Roger, Have Faced Tough Challenges

Per AmoMama , Karen first learned that Roger was diagnosed with cancer during the earlier years of Good Bones. But even with this devastating news, Karen somehow continued to do it all.

Instead of dropping the show or any aspect of her business, she made it a point to do it all while being present and supportive through Roger’s ordeal.

It seems that Karen and Roger have remained tight-lipped about the current status of his health. But with Karen making the decision to retire from Two Chicks and a Hammer in 2019, the couple has been able to spend more time with one another.