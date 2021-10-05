The Truth About Karen's Tattoo From 'Good Bones'

At first glance, Karen E. Laine doesn't seem to have any tattoos . As surprising as it might be, she's actually got a huge one! Viewers discovered this during an episode of Good Bones and now everyone has questions. What exactly is the tattoo depicting? And when did she get it? Here's the truth about her super fancy, super detailed back tattoo.

She began shouting, "I need help! I need help! I don’t know how to get out. I’m stuck!” While Mina was attempting to pull her mother to safety, Karen's tattoo was exposed – and it was pretty shocking, to say the least! There's a lot more to Karen than meets the eye.

During Season 4 of Good Bones in an episode called "Tiny Condo, Giant Upgrade," Karen linked up with her daughter Mina Starsiak Hawk to check out a new location. They toured a ground unit condo located in the Old Southside of Indianapolis but a scary accident ensued. When Mina dropped her keys into a drain by accident, Karen bent over to find them but struggled to get back up.

Here's what Karen has said about her tattoo.

Getting tatted up is usually a big deal, especially when you've chosen to get a tattoo that covers such a large portion of your body. House Beautiful reported that Karen commented on her body art while she was talking to Marketplace Events back in 2019. She said, "Most people are surprised to find that I have a tattoo that goes from the nape of my neck, covers my back, and extends down the backs of my thighs."

According to Pop Culture, Karen allowed Good Bones fans to get a better look at her tattoo in an Instagram post. If you slide over to the second set of images, you'll see four pictures of her back and ribcage. Fans can easily see that her back tattoo consists of some complex designs. It's got a green dragon, a koi fish, and a lotus flower.

Article continues below advertisement

She was giving her fans an update about a weight loss procedure she had in January 2021. She wrote, "As promised, I am giving an update on my CoolSculpting. Three months have passed since I had my upper arms and upper abdomen treated. The pictures speak for themselves. I am standing up straighter in the second abdomen picture, but I'm not sucking in my gut. If you are near Indy, check out @starsiak_aesthetics."