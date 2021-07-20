'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Looks Stunning, but Did She Ever Have a Facelift?

Whether it be their show or individual business efforts, Karen and Mina clearly developed into bona-fide stars that command huge followings more so than your average home renovator.

Through her time as one half of the mother-daughter duo on Good Bones , Karen Laine (alongside her daughter Mina Starsiak) have both become well-known and regarded for their work renovating and flipping homes. Beyond that, Karen also operates her own store selling handmade items.

So, did Karen — who was born in October 1962 — ever have a facelift or any other medical procedures that would have altered her appearance? Keep reading for everything that we know.

Attaining such a level of celebrity status, of course, comes with the knowledge that fans will be looking into your personal life and asking questions about everything. One such question fans have maintained for some time now is if Karen has had a facelift procedure done — something that has caught steam thanks to her youthful looks.

So, did Karen Laine ever actually have a facelift? She has certainly had procedures done in the past.

With her youthful appearance, the question of whether Karen has ever had a facelift is one that many fans have brought up over time via social media and other means. However, Karen has not listed a facelift among the procedures she has had done. Still, it seems that her looks aren't attributed to just good genes alone, as she has gotten some help from new-age technology as well, specifically targeting her face, stomach, and arms.

In an Instagram post on Aug. 20, 2020, Karen elaborated on some of the procedures she has had done to keep her looking as young as she does. "I get many comments asking what I do to look so young," she led off by saying in the caption. "One of the things I do is PRP microneedling. Your own blood is drawn to create platelet-rich plasma, which is then painlessly micro needled into your skin."