'Good Bones' Star Karen Laine Looks Stunning, but Did She Ever Have a Facelift?By Chris Barilla
Jul. 20 2021, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Through her time as one half of the mother-daughter duo on Good Bones, Karen Laine (alongside her daughter Mina Starsiak) have both become well-known and regarded for their work renovating and flipping homes. Beyond that, Karen also operates her own store selling handmade items.
Whether it be their show or individual business efforts, Karen and Mina clearly developed into bona-fide stars that command huge followings more so than your average home renovator.
Attaining such a level of celebrity status, of course, comes with the knowledge that fans will be looking into your personal life and asking questions about everything. One such question fans have maintained for some time now is if Karen has had a facelift procedure done — something that has caught steam thanks to her youthful looks.
So, did Karen — who was born in October 1962 — ever have a facelift or any other medical procedures that would have altered her appearance? Keep reading for everything that we know.
So, did Karen Laine ever actually have a facelift? She has certainly had procedures done in the past.
With her youthful appearance, the question of whether Karen has ever had a facelift is one that many fans have brought up over time via social media and other means. However, Karen has not listed a facelift among the procedures she has had done. Still, it seems that her looks aren't attributed to just good genes alone, as she has gotten some help from new-age technology as well, specifically targeting her face, stomach, and arms.
In an Instagram post on Aug. 20, 2020, Karen elaborated on some of the procedures she has had done to keep her looking as young as she does.
"I get many comments asking what I do to look so young," she led off by saying in the caption. "One of the things I do is PRP microneedling. Your own blood is drawn to create platelet-rich plasma, which is then painlessly micro needled into your skin."
Karen explained that the delicate procedure was done by her son William Starsiak and that she is thrilled with the work. "If you go to him, you will love him as much as I do and be as biased as I am," she said, posting one image of herself while the procedure was underway and another 36 hours later when it had fully healed.
This isn't the only elective procedure the star has had done, however. Thanking Starsiak Aesthetics, she posted a before-and-after of her stomach in July 2021 to show the progress of "EmSculpt Neo." This refers to a non-invasive treatment that works to replace fat with muscle through radio waves. Karen also shouted out her son's company when she posted in January 2021 about using CoolSculpting on her arms and abdomen.