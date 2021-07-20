'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Is a Proud Mother of Two Adorable Children

Mina was open with fans about her struggles with secondary infertility in 2019. She talked about her journey on social media. And in the wake of Charlotte's birth, Mina was very clear in explaining that she and Steve were not looking to be pregnant ever again.

Per PopCulture.com, Mina did an Instagram Q&A in December 2020 in which one person asked her, "Is Charlotte your last baby?" Mina replied with simply, "Yep."

The television star added that she and Steve were "not testing fate. We got two amazing nuggets. Momma's done and getting her tummy tucked and Steve's getting snipped."