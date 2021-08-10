'Good Bones' Star Kelsy Spaeth Recently Tied the Knot With Her Longterm Partner, Neil

One of the most popular HGTV shows out there, Good Bones offers a rare glimpse into the home transformations orchestrated by mother-daughter duo Karen E Laine and Mina Starsiak Hawk.

Karen first announced in 2019 that she was stepping back from the family business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, but she continues to appear every now and then on the beloved HGTV show.

These days, Mina plays a bigger role in running the business. But what about the rest of the family?