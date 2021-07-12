'Battle on the Beach' Combines Competition With House Flipping and a Sweet Prize

Luckily, there's no shortage of ways to watch this particular home-reno show. New episodes of Battle on the Beach air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HGTV.

However, the same day each new episode airs, viewers can watch the new episode on HGTV GO. And Discovery+ subscribers can watch new episodes early in the day on Sundays on the streaming platform.

Basically, there's no reason not to try and see which real-life renovator comes out on top.