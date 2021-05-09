‘Home Town Takeover‘ Is HGTV’s Latest Hit — and a Lifeline for One Alabama City

Wetumpka, a name derived from the Creek phrase for “rumbling waters,” is the county seat of Elmore County, located minutes away from the Alabama state capital of Montgomery, according to the city’s website . The area was the site of a Muscogee settlement before it was colonized by the French and British, who established Wetumpka’s reputation as an agricultural trade hub.

In recent years, Wetumpka has fallen on hard times, as Ben and Erin explained on Today in July 2020, when they announced that the city had been selected for Home Town Takeover: Young residents had left the city, highway diversions cut off traffic to the area, and a 2019 tornado left devastation in its wake.

“The thing that really mattered the most is that they have so much community spirit,” Erin said, praising the residents of Wetumpka. “They love their city, and they want to revitalize it.”