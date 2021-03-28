What's Ben and Erin Napier's Net Worth? They Run Projects Alongside 'Home Town'

The first-ever episode of Home Town aired on Jan. 24, 2016, on HGTV, and it brought Ben and Erin Napier instant fame. The reality TV show chronicles the most incredible home transformations orchestrated by the multitalented duo, showing how woodworker and furniture-maker Ben and graphic designer-turned-interior designer Erin convert old properties into ravishing homes. So, how much does the couple make? What's Ben and Erin's net worth?

Ben graduated from the University of Mississippi in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in history and then reportedly landed a job as a youth minister at his local church. According to some outlets, he worked at the Laurel First United Methodist Church for a while. Erin left Ole Miss the same year as Ben. She pursued a fine arts degree in graphic design, an Alumni Profile reveals.

Ben and Erin have yet to disclose information about their assets. Judging by the sheer number and variety of their creative ventures, it's perhaps not too far-fetched to postulate that they do earn enough money to live comfortably. In addition to hosting Home Town — which is currently in its fifth season — Ben and Erin also run several stores in their beloved city of Laurel, Miss.

Ben and Erin Napier run several stores in Laurel, Miss.

As one anecdote has it, Ben took up a more active interest in woodworking once he and Erin purchased their first home — and he got hooked immediately. Today, Ben and Erin run Scotsman General Store & Woodshop, a store selling workwear, alongside a carefully-curated range of sodas, snacks, unique gifts, and other items. The Woodshop, on the other hand, is the place where the team and Ben build their pieces of furniture — some of which are also featured in Home Town.

Source: HGTV

After graduation, Erin set out to pursue a career in graphic design. She showcased her freelance projects on a blog, Lucky Luxe, which became an overnight success after a photographer from New York shared details of her custom-made wedding invitations — made using screen printed handkerchiefs — on her own blog. Orders started rolling in soon afterward, propelling Erin to quit her day job and focus on her own projects full-time.

Ben and Erin opened one of their first stores, Laurel Mercantile Co., in December 2016, the same year Home Town premiered on HGTV. They started Scotsman General Store & Woodshop in 2018. In addition to their work as show hosts and media personalities, creatives, and store owners, Ben and Erin also take on more miscellaneous jobs. Their book, Make Something Good Today: A Memoir, came out in October 2018. In the past, they also designed a furniture line for Vaughan-Bassett.

Source: HGTV

