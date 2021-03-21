Get to Know ‘Home Town’ Star Ben Napier’s Parents, Bennie and Wayne Napier

We’ve already covered his siblings, but what about Ben Napier ’s parents? Lucky for you HGTV fans, we’ve got some details to share about the Home Town star’s folks, straight from the keyboards of Ben and his wife, Erin Napier .

In a Father’s Day post on Instagram , Ben called dad Wayne Napier “the man that taught me how to be a daddy,” as well as “my first style icon, the first person to teach me how to build something, the man who gave me my first tools, and my favorite preacher.”