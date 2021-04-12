'Home Town' Hosts Ben and Erin Napier Are Expanding Their Family

Every once in a while, we also get to see a glimpse of the third member of the Napier family: their daughter Helen! Now, Erin is pregnant with their second child. Here's what we know.

The shows on HGTV feature so many charming hosts, and Home Town hosts Ben and Erin Napier are some of the most charming among them. Working with local craftspeople and trade workers, Ben and Erin are dedicated to restoring the historical homes of Laurel, Miss. — their real-life hometown.

Erin Napier from 'Home Town' is pregnant.

Erin and Ben recently spoke to People about expecting their second child together and inviting cameras into their lives once more to document their journey as they also work on their show. "We were like, 'Ooh, this is going to be tough, but we can do it,'" Erin told the outlet. "We don't remember anything, but I'm glad somebody was filming all of it." They found out Erin was pregnant while filming Home Town and the spin-off special, Home Town Takeover, in Alabama.

After sharing the news with the world, Ben took to Instagram to share his own thoughts on having a bigger family than he thought he and Erin might share. "I grew up with built-in best friends," he wrote. "My three brothers and I speak our own language and know the dance when it's time to move a piano into a house together. Helen will have that with her little sister."

Ben also wrote that he would have been happy if he and Erin had just one child and called it. But now that they'll be a family of four, he's over the moon. "It makes me even happier to know that there'll be another Napier baby right around the corner from us," he wrote in the Instagram post. "I would've been happy with just the two of us, or just the three of us, but I can't wait to see the four of us."