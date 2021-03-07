Erin Napier From 'Home Town' Sets the Record Straight on Keeping Furniture

Home renovation shows are every domesticated creature's guilty pleasure. To see livable spaces in dire need of updating, some tender love and care, and re-imagining is truly a sight to behold. It also gets the gears turning in people's minds too: Maybe they can get their own fixer-upper house and put some elbow grease into it to transform it into the abode of their dreams. Many of these shows, like Home Town , feature gorgeous furniture in the renovations, but is furniture included in the "deal?"

Is the furniture included on 'Home Town' for homeowners?

Erin Napier gave the skinny on people's biggest questions when it comes to her program and other home renovation shows. Well that depends on the nature of the renovations. Erin says that in Home Town, the production team for the most part likes to utilize the pre-existing furniture that homeowners already have in their houses.

Source: HGTV

"The homeowners' budget usually does allow for lots of pieces they get to keep and the custom pieces @scotsman.co builds for each home," Erin posted on Instagram. So there is a set amount of money for renovations that production gives to prospective homeowners. For other pieces, Erin and her husband, Ben, usually go to shops in Laurel, Miss., along with a binder that lists the prices of the furniture pieces.

Because Ben and Erin know these shops personally, and their pieces are being featured on the TV show, participants are given a special price from these local shops if they decide to keep the furniture from said shops. "It's a kind of ‘welcome to the neighborhood!' from locals to these sweet new folks," Erin said.

Erin does receive some criticism for being a little too "busy" with her designs in the home, however, Erin says this most closely resembles real life: People tend to accumulate a certain amount of "clutter." But according to the TV personality, this is normal for her, "Some may say my style is maximalist or cluttered, but I say it's real life."

