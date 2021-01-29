'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home' Hopefuls — Here's How to Apply for the Show

These days, it’s not too hard to find a reality show to suit your needs. And if you consider yourself to be a home décor junkie or a construction enthusiast, you may want to set your sights on the show Fixer Upper: Welcome Home . It gives you full insight into how host Chip and Joanna Gaines renovate homes from start to finish.

With that in mind, you may have been bit by the renovation bug and are yearning to make changes to your home. While the full project can be a lot to handle on your own, you may be wondering if there’s a way to get around it. And that’s where the Fixer Upper: Welcome Home application process comes in handy. Here’s the tea.

So, while they have cut ties with HGTV and launched their own network , the pair is still committed to their love of home renovation — which is good news for us all.

That said, many viewers have been wondering if it's even possible to apply. And the answer is a resounding yes! According to Magnolia.com , Chip and Joanna are on the hunt for new homes to renovate.

After watching one episode of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, it's easy to look around your home and dream about making renovations. However, we all know that executing the idea from start to finish takes a lot of time and patience. So, it's no surprise that fans would much rather have the work done for them by submitting an application to Fixer Upper: Welcome Home.

Who is eligible to apply for 'Fixer Upper: Welcome Home'?

We can all agree that undergoing a home renovation project comes with a lot of risk. Not to mention, it can also cost a pretty coin to create your dream home. And when it comes to Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, there are a few guidelines hopefuls must agree to.

"Fixer Upper, Welcome Home hopefuls [must] either already be homeowners, or in the final stages of closing on a home and the property must be within 30 miles of Waco." It's also important to note that homeowners should be "21 years of age or older and have a $50k minimum renovation budget."

And while this may be hard for some, in order to appear on Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, you'd have to relinquish control of design concepts. The final guideline states that "hopefuls must be willing to turn over complete design control of the project to Chip and Joanna Gaines, their design and construction teams, and Magnolia Network."