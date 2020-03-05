'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce a New Show — What to Know!

There is another new show in the works for reality television stars Chip and Joanna Gaines . The Fixer Upper hosts announced a new series that will air on their upcoming network, Magnolia Network.

“When we set out on the journey of starting this network, we did so knowing we wanted to tell stories of people who are chasing big dreams for the right reasons,” Joanna revealed in a statement to People. The upcoming series marks the third show that was so far announced on the television network, which is set to go live in October 2020.

Keep reading to find out what we know about Chip and Joanna's newly announced show.