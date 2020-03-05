We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
chip-joanna-gaines-2-1583439249148.jpg
Source: Getty

'Fixer Upper' Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Announce a New Show — What to Know!

By

Get ready! 

There is another new show in the works for reality television stars Chip and Joanna Gaines. The Fixer Upper hosts announced a new series that will air on their upcoming network, Magnolia Network. 

“When we set out on the journey of starting this network, we did so knowing we wanted to tell stories of people who are chasing big dreams for the right reasons,” Joanna revealed in a statement to People. The upcoming series marks the third show that was so far announced on the television network, which is set to go live in October 2020. 

Keep reading to find out what we know about Chip and Joanna's newly announced show.