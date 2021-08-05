HGTV Veteran Christina Haack Has Accumulated a Very Impressive Net Worth Over the Years

Born on July 9, 1983, in Anaheim, Calif., Christina Haack embarked on a career in real estate after graduating from the San Diego State University. She met her future husband and HGTV co-star Tarek El Moussa circa 2005.

Many things have changed in Christina's life since then. She got divorced twice, launched Christina on the Coast, and met her current boyfriend, Joshua Hall. So, how much is her net worth? Here's what you should know about the landmark events in her personal and professional life.