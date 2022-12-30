Is Christina Hall Sick? The 'Christina on the Coast' Star Opens Up About Her Health Struggles

This is probably an unpopular opinion, but there is truly nothing better than watching a home renovation show. Curling up with a glass of red wine and watching some HGTV is our collective happy place.

We're specifically partial to Flip or Flop or Christina on the Coast, so we're obviously big Christina Hall fans over here. Given that, it has been sad to see the news that Christina has been down with an illness for quite some time. What's been going on?