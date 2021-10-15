HGTV Just Dropped Its 2021 Holiday Series Lineup, and We've Never Been More Merry

This holiday season, we're looking forward to decorating our homes , baking festive treats, and watching countless holiday-themed movies and specials. Recently, Netflix announced the festive titles it would be adding to the platform this season . Now, HGTV has clued us in on its holiday programming plans, and we've never been more excited.

This year, the network will feature holiday specials from stars like David Bromstad, Ben and Erin Napier, Dave and Jenny Marrs, and more. Besides airing on HGTV, most of these specials will also be made available to stream in Discovery Plus's designated Holiday Central Hub.

So, are you ready to see some over-the-top holiday decor and watch your favorite designers work some holiday magic? Keep reading for HGTV's full holiday program lineup for 2021.