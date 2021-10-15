HGTV Just Dropped Its 2021 Holiday Series Lineup, and We've Never Been More Merry

HGTV Just Dropped Its 2021 Holiday Series Lineup, and We've Never Been More MerryBy Kelly Corbett
Oct. 15 2021, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
This holiday season, we're looking forward to decorating our homes, baking festive treats, and watching countless holiday-themed movies and specials. Recently, Netflix announced the festive titles it would be adding to the platform this season. Now, HGTV has clued us in on its holiday programming plans, and we've never been more excited.
This year, the network will feature holiday specials from stars like David Bromstad, Ben and Erin Napier, Dave and Jenny Marrs, and more. Besides airing on HGTV, most of these specials will also be made available to stream in Discovery Plus's designated Holiday Central Hub.
So, are you ready to see some over-the-top holiday decor and watch your favorite designers work some holiday magic? Keep reading for HGTV's full holiday program lineup for 2021.
1. 'My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Holiday Extravaganza'
My Lottery Dream Home will feature a special holiday-themed episode as host David Bromstad decorates his new Orlando, Fla. home with his sisters Dyonne and Dynelle. Drawing inspiration from their Scandinavian heritage, the trio will transform the space with a total of 70 decorated indoor trees, dozens of cheerful gnomes, and rustic faux wood beams. David will also host a very merry party for family and friends.
My Lottery Dream Home: David’s Holiday Extravaganza premieres on Friday, Nov. 19, at 9 p.m. ET.
2. 'Table Wars: Winter Wonderland Edition'
In a special holiday-focused episode of the new series Table Wars, contestants will be given eight hours to create an over-the-top "winter wonderland" themed table and dining environment. Finished looks will include a creative multi-level Antarctica-inspired glacier and a breathtaking Christmas tree suspended from the ceiling. Who will win the $50,000 cash prize?
Table Wars's special holiday episode premieres on Friday, Nov. 19, at 10 p.m. ET.
3. 'Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop'
In this Home Town special, Ben Napier will invite Discovery Channel’s Deadliest Catch stars Captain Sig and Mandy Hansen to his workshop to create special holiday pieces. Meanwhile, Mandy will also help Erin Napier decorate Laurel Mercantile for the season. Stephen “tWitch” Boss and his wife, Allison Holker Boss, will also appear on the episode for a special holiday surprise.
Home Town: Ben's Holiday Workshop premieres on Sunday, Dec. 19, at 8 p.m. ET.
4. 'House Hunters Ho Ho Home'
In the new series House Hunters Ho Ho Home, Santa impersonator Albie Mushaney is on a mission to spread Yuletide cheer by helping clients find their forever home. But since it's the holiday season, he’ll decorate each new home with fully trimmed trees, sparkling lights, and boughs of holly. He'll also gift each client with a special surprise.
House Hunters Ho Ho Home premieres on Monday, Dec. 13 at 10 p.m. ET.
5. 'White House Christmas 2021'
HGTV's annual White House Christmas special returns. In White House Christmas 2021, viewers will get a behind-the-scenes look at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue's holiday decor. Be prepared for trees galore, epic gingerbread creations, and more.
White House Christmas 2021 premieres on Sunday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. ET.
6. 'Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise'
In Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise, Dave and Jenny Marrs will give their local animal shelter a very merry and much-needed makeover. Their reno will include an upgraded exterior and lobby, new dog kennels, a trendy outdoor space, and a custom cat playroom. Dave and Jenny will also host a festive, holiday-themed pet adoption event at the shelter.
Fixer to Fabulous Holiday Surprise premieres on Tuesday, Dec. 14, at 9 p.m. ET.
7. 'Holmes For the Holidays'
During the one-hour special Holmes For the Holidays, Mike, Sherry and Michael Holmes will battle it out in a friendly family competition to see who can create the most over-the-top holiday light displays, ice sculptures and gingerbread houses. Mike’s uncle, Billy Bell, will judge. Throughout the special, the Holmes family also will share holiday safety tips.
Holmes For the Holidays premieres on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8 p.m. ET.