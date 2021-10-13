HGTV's 'Curb Appeal Xtreme' Host John Gidding Helped Design This Famous New York City Park

Designer, architect, and former fashion model John Gidding is a man of many talents. He is currently one of the hosts of HGTV's Curb Appeal Xtreme, where he works with horticulturist Jamie Durie and carpenter Rachel Taylor to dramatically overhaul the front and backyards of dull and dated homes. In each episode, the talented trio tackles challenging exterior projects in order to bring out each property's full potential.

The new series is based off of the network's longtime franchise, Curb Appeal, which John hosted for six of its 26 seasons. Prior to that, he worked as a lead designer on another popular HGTV series titled Designed to Sell. He's also appeared on TLC's Trading Spaces and became a regular design guest on Rachael Ray’s syndicated talk show.

But in addition to John's fruitful on-screen career, he's made quite a name for himself behind the cameras. Here's a look at John Gidding's net worth as well as his complete work history.

Prior to joining the HGTV family, John briefly modeled for Armani and Gucci. According to his LinkedIn , he also created his own real estate app, Gavl , Introduced in 2014, Gavl allows users to browse listings, shortlist properties, inspect properties, and watch and bid at auctions all in real-time.

Some notable projects he consulted on include: New York City's Brooklyn Bridge Park and Union Square, Carnegie Mellon University's campus plan, and a pavilion for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

John, who was born and raised in Turkey, came to America for college. After finishing school, he was invited to work on several large-scale design projects, where he advised on everything from residential and institutional architecture to landscape and urban design.

John Gidding has a net worth of $16 million according to Definition.org . His impressive income stems from his TV career, as well as his work in architecture and interior design. John has consulted on design projects all over the world and even briefly modeled for Armani and Gucci. Taking all this into consideration, it's no wonder his net worth is so high!

John Gidding appears to still be on the market.

In case you were wondering, the 44-year-old design maven appears to be single. Although, in a recent Instagram photo he shared, he is seen getting cozy at the beach with another interior designer. That aside, he was previously married to former professional ballet dancer Damian Smith. They divorced in 2016 after three years of marriage.

After the couple announced their split, John told Metro Weekly that their marriage was an "interesting experience." As it turns out, they had met online and were engaged after only three months of dating. Fortunately, John reassured the outlet that there were no hard feelings and their split was amicable. He also gave some details as to why they called it quits, admitting that he had gotten "swept up in the enthusiasm for marriage once it became legalized, and hadn’t really thought it through."