Rachel Taylor's Role on HGTV's 'Curb Appeal Xtreme' Is a Dream Come True

When it comes to HGTV, the first thing that may come to mind is transforming homes. Whether it's the inside or the outside, these houses are just not the same once they've been featured on the network. But there are so many other aspects to a property than the actual structure.

On a new show on HGTV called Curb Appeal Xtreme , the focus isn't exactly on the house. Instead, the pros here work on the front and back yards. One of the pros on the show is carpenter Rachel Taylor . Now, fans are looking to know more about her. Is she married? Does she have kids? Find out below.

Rachel Taylor is the carpenter on 'Curb Appeal Xtreme.'

Thanks to Curb Appeal Xtreme, Rachel will be making her first appearance on HGTV. She's been in the carpentry business for decades and she's always showing the progress of different projects and before and afters on Instagram. She also uses her platform to speak up about being a woman in a male-dominated industry.

Working with HGTV is essentially a dream come true for Rachel. In an Instagram post from July 2019, she said that it was one of her New Year's resolutions from the previous year that finally came true. In the caption, she said that she was the only one who auditioned with no TV experience and that she was grateful to be able to do what she loves.

But this success comes at a rough time for Rachel. On April 3, 2021, she opened up on Instagram about losing both of her parents. In a previous post from October 2020, she mentioned that her mother had died of cancer a month earlier. In addition, she said that while she had been with her mom in the week leading up to her passing, she and her mother hadn't seen each other for five years.

"I wish I had made the kind of peace with her that allowed us to spend more time together," Rachel said in the post's caption. "Instead I made the kind of peace that allowed us to say our goodbyes in a way I will always treasure ... hundreds of kisses, hugs, hand holding, smiles, and quiet moments sitting alone together."

Unfortunately, Rachel's father passed away just four weeks after her mother. In an Instagram post dedicated to him on October 2020, she didn't say how he died. Instead, she talked about how she's happy to be alive and that she still has family to reach out to.