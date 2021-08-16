Check Out Some Old, Cheap Homes Thanks to This New HGTV Show

If there's anything we love, it's home renovation. A new show on HGTV called Cheap Old Houses is giving us our fill thanks to a popular Instagram couple who love historic homes.

Husband and wife Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein run an account called Cheap Old Homes, which is all about showcasing older homes across the U.S. that go for $100,000 or less. The account has millions of followers and its own website — and now, we can see even more of the Finkelsteins on their new HGTV show.