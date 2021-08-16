Check Out Some Old, Cheap Homes Thanks to This New HGTV Show

Check Out Some Old, Cheap Homes Thanks to This New HGTV ShowBy Kori Williams
Aug. 16 2021, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
If there's anything we love, it's home renovation. A new show on HGTV called Cheap Old Houses is giving us our fill thanks to a popular Instagram couple who love historic homes.
Husband and wife Ethan and Elizabeth Finkelstein run an account called Cheap Old Homes, which is all about showcasing older homes across the U.S. that go for $100,000 or less. The account has millions of followers and its own website — and now, we can see even more of the Finkelsteins on their new HGTV show.
Fans of the real estate couple know that the Cheap Old Houses Instagram account features homes from across America, and that a quick scroll will make any follower want to move ASAP. But is the HGTV show that follows Ethan and Elizabeth also filmed around the country?
Keep reading to learn where the HGTV show is filmed.
Where is 'Cheap Old Houses' filmed?
Cheap Old Houses filmed across the U.S. and each episode sees the couple in a different location. According to HGTV, the show follows Ethan and Elizabeth's journey to "small towns and cities" where they go to continue finding different old homes to share with their IG audience.
In each town and city Ethan and Elizabeth visit, they discuss the "antique spaces," "special architectural features," and "historically significant pieces" that compel them to post homes to their famous account.
Ethan and Elizabeth visit two homes by the end of each episode. Then, they decide which one will get the spotlight on their Instagram and share their "own vision for the house" if they get the chance to renovate it.
Plus, the show also uses 3D imaging to help viewers take in the full extent of each house's transformation.
How did the Cheap Old Houses Instagram account get started?
According to HGTV, Ethan and Elizabeth started their popular Instagram account back in 2016. While neither of them are realtors, Elizabeth has a Master's degree in historical preservation and Ethan has marketing experience. Combined, their skills allowed the Cheap Old Houses page to reach millions of people, and their mutual love for "historic" real estate and "nostalgia-inducing old buildings" has even brought the couple closer together.
Their IG account has become so popular that nowadays, Ethan and Elizabeth don't even have to look for homes themselves as fans and followers have started to send recommendations their way.
Fans of the Instagram icons can watch Elizabeth and Ethan behind the scenes on Cheap Old Houses, which will have 10 episodes in its first season.
Cheap Old Houses on HGTV on Mondays at 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. EST. If you'd rather stream the show, it's available on Discovery Plus.