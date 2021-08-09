'Cheap Old Houses' Stars Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein Aren't Flipping Homes, They're Saving Them (EXCLUSIVE)

Renovating a fixer-upper is a very familiar concept when it comes to home network shows, but Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein are taking that concept one step further.

Instead of flipping homes, they want to help people restore old beautiful houses as close to the original design as possible. In the HGTV series Cheap Old Houses, audiences will get to see the couple walk through two old homes that are for sale (at the time of filming) and one home that has already been restored to its former glory.