'Cheap Old Houses' Is Every Zillow Browser's Dream Show

We've all done the late-night Zillow searches. Whether you like to look up McMansions out of your conceivable price range or older homes with tons of charm, you know the value in looking at real estate porn. So when Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein started an Instagram account dedicated to old houses and their potential, it was only natural for HGTV to make a show about it called Cheap Old Houses .

That's right — the inspiration for Cheap Old Houses was not only inexpensive old homes, but also an Instagram account. It makes total sense, given the world's obsession with looking at one-of-a-kind houses online. So many of us have done so, while dreaming of ways we might renovate or restore these kinds of homes.

And now Elizabeth and Ethan have a show all about it.