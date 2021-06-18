Here's When to Expect Season 10 of 'Flip or Flop'

There's been a bit of uncertainty when it comes to the popular HGTV show Flip or Flop . While fans can't get enough of the renovation series, Tarek El Moussa has hinted that the show will likely not go on forever. Considering he and co-star Christina Haack got divorced in 2016, it's a bit surprising Flip or Flop has survived this long. But, as they say, the show must go on — divorced or not.

Season 9 ended April 2021, and fans are wondering when there will be a Season 10, if it's happening at all. Here's what to know.

Additionally, Flipping 101 has been renewed for a second season, which is set to air in 2021.

“Season by season, Flip or Flop grew into a television franchise that is an unstoppable force. Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead are stars who appeal to a wide audience and their triumphs and challenges are real and relatable. Legions of fans continue to watch the evolution of their story to see how they handle whatever life throws at them next," the president of HGTV, Jane Latman, said in a press release in late 2020.

As of now, Flip or Flop is still on HGTV and a Season 10 is planned. "HGTV has ordered 15 new half-hour episodes of its mega-hit series Flip or Flop starring real estate and house flipping experts Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead. The newly greenlit episodes, which will continue to follow the divorced duo as they co-parent their two children and run a successful SoCal home reno and flipping business, are slated for premiere in late 2021," a press release from HGTV says.

What's the Season 10 'Flip or Flop' release date?

Season 10 of Flip or Flop doesn't have a release date yet, but is slated to premiere sometime in 2021, and we're to expect 12 episodes. It's unclear if Season 10 is currently being filmed right now.

Christina also has her show Christina on the Coast, which is currently airing Season 3. It's yet to be officially renewed for a Season 4, but considering its success, it's likely to happen.

Source: HGTV

How long will Flip or Flop go on for, exactly? “When it comes to Flip or Flop, I’m not quite sure if it’s going to continue. I do believe I will have a house-flipping show in some format, if it’s Flip or Flop, yes, great. If not, it might be something else," Tarek told The List back in March 2020. He added, “I’m still going to continue pitching and filming new TV shows. And on top of all the TV stuff, just building my brands and my companies and enjoying life.”

Basically, even if Flip or Flop ends, you can expect some form of a renovation show to exist, with Tarek and Christina at the helm...maybe separately, but who knows? They've set their differences aside to keep Flip or Flop going, which is pretty wild, considering their messy divorce.