'Flip or Flop's Anita and Ken Corsini's Son Was Diagnosed With Cancer at Only Three Years Old

Flip or Flop Atlanta hosts Anita and Ken Corsini met in their junior year at the University of Georgia, and the rest was history. Today, the two spend their time flipping houses and with their family in their jaw-dropping Atlanta home, but many fans want to know: Do Anita and Ken Corsini have kids?

Anita and Ken Corsini's family consists of two daughters and a son.

The Corsini home sits on 14 acres of land where Anita and Ken live with their three children — two daughters and a son, Rocco, who was diagnosed with cancer at only three years old. Anita wrote in an open letter, “In July of 2015, our then 3-year old son, Rocco was diagnosed with cancer. Cancer, it almost pains me to type the word. I never expected to hear those words, especially about one of my kids.”

While Anita and Ken initially believed that their son’s protruding belly was the result of a full stomach, they later learned that he had Burkitt's Lymphoma, a fast-growing tumor that can be deadly if untreated.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram

She continued, “We had him jump up and down, no pain, so we went to visit [the pediatrician] the next day. I will never forget her face. She quietly said to me, ‘I think you need to go. You need to go to the hospital. Please find someone to keep the girls and you and Ken need to take him now.’”

Article continues below advertisement

Although Rocco’s diagnosis was devastating to the Flip or Flop hosts, their son’s chemotherapy proved to be effective. Anita concluded, “Today we have ourselves a very healthy, thriving 8-year-old boy who has a tender heart, is extremely thoughtful, who teases his sisters, smells stinky and leaves his socks all over the house. You see, he is a pretty typical 8-year-old boy who is also survivor and our hero.”

It wasn’t long after Rocco went into remission that Anita and Ken received a call from HGTV that landed them on the small screen and into the hearts of viewers across the world, although the show was later canceled in 2019. In an Instagram post, Anita shared that she and her big happy family visited Universal Studios giving us all of the feels, but how did Ken and Anita’s love story begin in the first place?