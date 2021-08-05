You'll Never Guess Which Southern City the HGTV Series 'Breaking Bland' Was Filmed In

Mary Welch Fox Stasik is going where no interior designer has gone before on HGTV’s new home renovation series, Breaking Bland. Mary initially caught the attention of the network after turning her mold and asbestosis-ridden home into a modern paradise for her and her family, and now she’s bringing her talents to the small screen.

In Breaking Bland, Mary helps homeowners transform their drab surroundings with her unique big-city style, and fans are dying to know more about the new series and its lead designer. So, who is Mary Welch Fox Stasik ?

Meet Mary Welch Fox Stasik, the host of HGTV’s ‘Breaking Bland.’

Raised in Knoxville, Tenn., Mary studied at Colorado State University before relocating to New York, where she studied under designers who influence her style choices to this day. Mary said in a statement, “My goal is to showcase each client’s personality while also encouraging them to take some bold risks. I want to help them embrace their fun, weird sides in the best way possible.”

Although Mary wears many hats as the host of HGTV’s Breaking Bland, her most important job is being a mother to her two children, Micky, 3, and Amelia, 8. In an interview with Charleston Home and Design, Mary shared a few of the ways that she and her family spend time together. The Isle of Palms is located on the coast of South Carolina only 15 minutes from Downtown Charleston, which offers Mary and her family beachfront access that they take full advantage of.

Article continues below advertisement

“Going to the beach, surfing together,” she shared. “When we can go to music again that will probably be our favorite thing. Mikki, our two-year-old, doesn’t even know her dad plays music and she loves it so much, so she is just going to freak out when she comes to that realization. We also travel really well together which is fun.” Although Mary is a working woman, it’s clear that her family is still her first priority. But is she married? Who is Mary Welch Fox Stasik’s husband?