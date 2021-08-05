You'll Never Guess Which Southern City the HGTV Series 'Breaking Bland' Was Filmed In

You'll Never Guess Which Southern City the HGTV Series 'Breaking Bland' Was Filmed InBy Pretty Honore
Aug. 4 2021, Published 11:12 p.m. ET
Mary Welch Fox Stasik is going where no interior designer has gone before on HGTV’s new home renovation series, Breaking Bland. Mary initially caught the attention of the network after turning her mold and asbestosis-ridden home into a modern paradise for her and her family, and now she’s bringing her talents to the small screen.
In Breaking Bland, Mary helps homeowners transform their drab surroundings with her unique big-city style, and fans are dying to know more about the new series and its lead designer. So, who is Mary Welch Fox Stasik?
Meet Mary Welch Fox Stasik, the host of HGTV’s ‘Breaking Bland.’
Raised in Knoxville, Tenn., Mary studied at Colorado State University before relocating to New York, where she studied under designers who influence her style choices to this day.
Mary said in a statement, “My goal is to showcase each client’s personality while also encouraging them to take some bold risks. I want to help them embrace their fun, weird sides in the best way possible.”
Although Mary wears many hats as the host of HGTV’s Breaking Bland, her most important job is being a mother to her two children, Micky, 3, and Amelia, 8.
In an interview with Charleston Home and Design, Mary shared a few of the ways that she and her family spend time together. The Isle of Palms is located on the coast of South Carolina only 15 minutes from Downtown Charleston, which offers Mary and her family beachfront access that they take full advantage of.
“Going to the beach, surfing together,” she shared. “When we can go to music again that will probably be our favorite thing. Mikki, our two-year-old, doesn’t even know her dad plays music and she loves it so much, so she is just going to freak out when she comes to that realization. We also travel really well together which is fun.”
Although Mary is a working woman, it’s clear that her family is still her first priority. But is she married? Who is Mary Welch Fox Stasik’s husband?
Who is Mary Welch Fox Stasik’s husband, Ryan?
Mary and her husband, bassist Ryan Stasik, married in 2011 and welcomed two daughters shortly after relocating from Chicago to the deep south with Ryan’s former bandmate, Andy Farag, and his wife. It was at this point when Mary started the renovation that would change her family’s life forever.
Where was 'Breaking Bland' filmed?
According to reports, Breaking Bland was filmed in Charleston, S.C., where Mary lives with her husband and children. Filming for the HGTV series began sometime in October of 2020 and wrapped production earlier this year.
Ahead of the series premiere, Mary took to Instagram to thank her team for being a “life blessing,” during one of “the most awesomely terrifying adventures” of her life and expressed her hopes that the series would be renewed for Season 2.
Until then, you can catch up with Mary on new episodes of Breaking Bland Wednesdays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.