'Breaking Bland' Host Mary Welch Fox Stasik's Husband Ryan Is Famous

If you're excited about the idea of home renovation projects with a healthy dose of color, you're going to love Breaking Bland. The only question is, how many episodes of joy are viewers getting? Many of HGTV's latest shows have been miniseries events, and it looks like Breaking Bland is only seven episodes as of right now.

However, depending on the show's success, there could be more episodes to follow, so make sure you tune in or set a DVR. After all, if Mary can turn her and Ryan's home with black mold into a gorgeous film-shoot-worthy attraction, the ways she can transform clients' houses must be out of this world.

Episodes of Breaking Bland air on HGTV starting August 4, 2021, on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET.