'Two Steps Home' Hosts Mary and Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin Have a Pitch-Perfect Family Life

'Two Steps Home' Hosts Mary and Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin Have a Pitch-Perfect Family LifeBy Leila Kozma
Jul. 14 2021, Published 9:13 a.m. ET
Season 1 of Two Steps Home premiered on June 16, 2021, on HGTV, and it became an instant hit among viewers looking for quality entertainment and some top tips on doing home renovations on a budget.
At the helm of Two Steps Home are Mary and Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin, a married couple and realtor dream team with plenty of expertise on injecting more value into a property by carrying out jaw-dropping refurbs.
Mary and Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin are the married couple in charge of 'Two Steps Home.'
Mary and her husband of 12 years, Jon Pierre, landed their first HGTV show a few years ago when they became the hosts of Going for Sold. The show offered a rare glimpse into their creative process, charting how they set out to plan the design, carry out renovation, and involve their two absolutely adorable kids, Harper and Grayson Skye. Some scenes depicted their enviable family dynamic — which likely earned the couple a good few fans.
"When we first started the hecticness and the stress that there is with trying to renovate a home for us the [outlet was] just posting stuff on social media," Jon Pierre said, describing their early beginnings in an interview with KHOU 11. "We were posting videos of our daughter who was 2 at the time, inspecting the house and stuff like that."
Mary and Jon Pierre tied the knot in the spring of 2009. They launched their home renovation business, Harper Raine Homes LLC, after that, per the Houston Chronicle. Need more proof as to how wholesome the couple is? They named the company after Harper, their first daughter.
The perfect team, Mary and Jon Pierre split the tasks evenly. Renowned for her people skills, eagle eye for details, and impeccable sense of style, Mary tends to assume responsibility for the creative aspects of the process. Meanwhile, Jon Pierre is a seasoned realtor with a tight-fisted approach to budgetary planning.
Mary first met Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin on her 22nd birthday.
Mary and Jon Pierre have been dating since the early 2000s. They first got talking on Mary's birthday. As part of her shenanigans, she partied at a venue called Club Vision — and it so happens that Jon Pierre was in attendance that night as well.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Jon Pierre was a lab manager at Advanced Enzyme Systems LLC at the time. Jon Pierre reportedly spent around 15 years working in the oil industry before switching to real estate. What's more, he also has a side hustle, occasionally assuming the duties of a basketball referee.
But Jon Pierre isn't the only one who turned a career change into unmatched success. Mary worked as a flight attendant for a while. As she told KHOU 11, she earned her stripes on charter flights before landing gigs on American airlines.
Catch new episodes of Mary and Jon Pierre's latest show, Two Steps Home, every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.