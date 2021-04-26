Fans Really Want Carmine and Mike to Be a Couple on HGTV's 'Inside Out'

Carmine and his Inside Out co-host, Mike Pyle, work so well off of each other on Inside Out that many have wondered if their on-screen chemistry also transfers off-screen. In each episode, Mike and Carmine pitch their ideas to the client to make their case for an outside makeover versus an inside makeover. Mike expresses the importance of curb appeal while Carmine tries to convince them that a cozy home matters more. Ultimately, it is up to the client to decide which area to focus on more.