Fans Really Want Carmine and Mike to Be a Couple on HGTV's 'Inside Out'By Katie Garrity
Apr. 26 2021, Published 12:14 p.m. ET
Any fan of HGTV knows that it’s not just the renovations, DIY projects, and transformations that we watch for. The hosts and workers on the shows also engage viewers with their charm, wit, and insight into their personal lives.
Carmine Sabatella from Inside Out is no exception. Inside Out is a new spin on traditional reality TV. The show pits interior decoration against renovation work done outside. Carmine Sabatella works on the inside of these houses, and while his work never misses, fans often wonder about his personal life. Is Carmine married?
Carmine Sabatella was previously in a relationship with a woman.
Before Carmine came out during his 40th birthday, he had previously been involved with a woman. He and the woman, who does not have much information out on the internet, eventually actually married.
The Cinemaholic reports, “The couple got divorced sometime before 2015 and Carmine has successfully kept the identity of his ex-wife a mystery. The actual cause of their divorce was never disclosed, but there was speculation that they eventually fell out after Carmine started identifying as gay. It seems that the couple has remained on friendly terms as his ex-wife attended Carmine’s 40th birthday party, which was a part of the TV show, My Fab 40th.”
According to Meaww, Carmine had a daughter, Gianna Evangeline, with his ex-wife. They both enjoy traveling and his goal is to travel the world with her before she turns 20.
Carmine is now married to his partner, Ryan Delair.
After separating from his wife, Carmine came out and settled down with his partner, Ryan Delair. Ryan is a real estate agent and has worked previously in the fitness and modeling industries.
Carmine and Ryan were engaged for two years before exchanging their vows on September 6, 2018. The ceremony took place in the Whiteface Club and Resort in Lake Placid, New York, where the couple was surrounded by friends and family. “Even in the beginning, I knew you were the one. Now almost seven years later and I love you even more,” Carmine wrote on Instagram in a tribute to his husband.
Many HGTV fans wondered if Carmine and Mike were a couple.
Carmine and his Inside Out co-host, Mike Pyle, work so well off of each other on Inside Out that many have wondered if their on-screen chemistry also transfers off-screen. In each episode, Mike and Carmine pitch their ideas to the client to make their case for an outside makeover versus an inside makeover. Mike expresses the importance of curb appeal while Carmine tries to convince them that a cozy home matters more. Ultimately, it is up to the client to decide which area to focus on more.
Though the two are great together as hosts, they are not together in real life. Carmine is married to Ryan, as we know, and Mike is married to his wife, Lizzy Farag, a registered nurse. In December 2019, the couple welcomed their daughter, Stevie Pearl Pyle.