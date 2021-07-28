HGTV's Limited Series 'Two Steps Home' Was Filmed in Its Hosts' Home State

HGTV's Limited Series 'Two Steps Home' Was Filmed in Its Hosts' Home StateBy Anna Garrison
Jul. 28 2021, Published 6:05 p.m. ET
HGTV is back with your next home-renovation obsession with its limited series Two Steps Home. The show features hosts Mary and Jon Pierre Tjon-Joe-Pin taking a "two-step" approach to helping clients selling their homes and purchasing new ones. Despite the show only being eight episodes, it's quickly captured the audience's attention, and many are wondering where the show is filmed.
Read on for everything we know about the limited series Two Steps Home and its filming location.
So, where is 'Two Steps Home' filmed?
It might be no surprise to some to learn that Two Steps Home was filmed in the heart of Texas. Why is that unsurprising? Well, hosts Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin are from Houston! The couple kept their skills local and helped potential clients in many neighborhoods, including Houston Heights and Navigation Boulevard.
The couple has previously hosted HGTV's Going for Sold, which they also filmed in their hometown.
Jon Pierre and Mary filmed Two Steps Home during the pandemic, and Mary took to Instagram on day the show premiered (June 16, 2021) to highlight the amount of effort that went into filming a show during a pandemic: "Filming for a year during the pandemic was no easy feat. There were a lot of literal blood, sweat, and tears!! Lol! But tonight, we're all smiles and filled with so much excitement to share this journey with all of you."
How does 'Two Steps Home' work?
The show's premise seems simple: creating a two-step process in which someone sells their home and purchases a new one. However, there's a lot of skill that goes into each step of the process. Thankfully, Jon Pierre is a real estate agent with market savvy, and Mary is a designer with an artistic eye. Both are experienced in home renovation, thanks to their life experience and previous HGTV endeavors.
HGTV's official blog puts it plainly: "In step one, Mary’s creative and budget-conscious design ideas will ensure the client’s house sells for top dollar. For step two, Jon Pierre will use his savvy know-how of the Houston market to find the client a new property that meets most of their wish list but needs a few renovations to make it perfect."
Mary and Jon Pierre also take any profits from the home's sale and put it into the purchase and renovation of the family's new home. Mary told HGTV, "The home buying and selling process can be very overwhelming. So many people leave money on the table when they sell and feel forced to make compromises when they buy. We’re taking two steps to change that."
It sounds like Two Steps Home is the perfect solution for those looking for ways to save on their home buying and selling process.
Two Steps Home airs on HGTV on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET. You can catch up on previous episodes on Hulu, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, or YouTube TV.