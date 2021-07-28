HGTV's Limited Series 'Two Steps Home' Was Filmed in Its Hosts' Home State

It might be no surprise to some to learn that Two Steps Home was filmed in the heart of Texas. Why is that unsurprising? Well, hosts Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin are from Houston! The couple kept their skills local and helped potential clients in many neighborhoods, including Houston Heights and Navigation Boulevard.

The couple has previously hosted HGTV's Going for Sold, which they also filmed in their hometown.

Jon Pierre and Mary filmed Two Steps Home during the pandemic, and Mary took to Instagram on day the show premiered (June 16, 2021) to highlight the amount of effort that went into filming a show during a pandemic: "Filming for a year during the pandemic was no easy feat. There were a lot of literal blood, sweat, and tears!! Lol! But tonight, we're all smiles and filled with so much excitement to share this journey with all of you."