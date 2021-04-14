'Bargain Block' Was Filmed in Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas's Chosen City of Detroit

The duo moved from Denver, Colo. to Detroit, Mich. a few years ago, and they haven't looked back since. The new HGTV show, Bargain Block offers a rare glimpse into their latest creative ventures. So, where was the series filmed?

Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas firmly believe in striking the right balance between style and affordability, and they are not afraid to experiment with properties that are in a less than satisfactory state.

'Bargain Block' was filmed in Keith and Evan's chosen city of Detroit.

HGTV's latest offering takes viewers right behind the scenes, showing how Keith and Evan succeed to overcome budgetary limitations and transform various properties into ravishing homes without breaking the bank. Season 1 of the show was filmed in Detroit, Mich., the city Keith and Evan relocated to a few years ago. Despite the bumpy beginnings, they now operate a furniture store, Nine Furniture and Design, in addition to their practice as home renovation specialists.

Keith and Evan swear by an economic approach — and they are not afraid to put their impeccable design skills and creative vision to a test. For the Season 1 premiere of Bargain Block, they set out on a mighty quest to transform a camper van from the 1970s into a cheerful and inviting gallery space, among others. On the show, Keith and Evan will be joined by an old friend and fellow real estate expert, Shea Hicks Whitfield.

"It's all about how you pair things," Evan explained in an interview with Curbed Detroit. "You can buy the cheap item, but if you accessorize it the right way, it doesn't feel cheap." "We feel that money shouldn’t stop you from having a great house," Keith emphasized. "All the stuff we do is budget conscious with style."

Further details about the forthcoming episodes are kept firmly under wraps. Judging by the promos, however, Keith and Evan are bound to amaze viewers with their unfaltering enthusiasm, entrepreneurial spirit, and impeccable interior design skills.

Keith discovered the world of home renovation at an extraordinarily young age. He founded his first company at age 14, he writes in his bio on the official website for Nine Furniture and Design. He now works as a designer.

Evan, on the other hand, had his eyes on a career in academia before joining forces with Keith. After obtaining a PhD in Physics from the University of Colorado Boulder, he teamed up with Keith to launch a company specializing in buying, renovating, and selling real estate. It's understood that they started by revamping a property in Denver, Colo. before discovering the Detroit-based real estate scene.

"We live in the neighborhood we work in and try to hire only in the city," Keith told Curbed Detroit. "Detroit has been so kind and generous to us. We don't want to be looked at like we're plundering and pillaging Detroit."