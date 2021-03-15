HGTV's Brian Kleinschmidt Was Actually on TV With His First Wife

Not only do Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt make dreams come true on 100 Day Dream Home , but they also made their own dream come true! Their fairytale romance started back in their childhood when Brian could barely get up the courage to ask Mika to the homecoming dance. (She turned him down.) But before they reconnected to become the dreamy HGTV couple we know them as today, Brian was married to his first wife, Ericka Dunlap .

Although many of us are more familiar with Brian from 100 Day Dream Home, this isn’t the first time he’s been on our screens. Brian grew up doing community theater and still performs when he can, so he did whatever he could to break into the industry.

Brian and his first wife, Ericka, were actually on the 15th season of The Amazing Race in 2009. We know the two didn’t last, but Ericka is an icon in her own right.