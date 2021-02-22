Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt Are Helping Other Couples on '100 Day Dream Home'

100 Day Dream Home isn't actually Brian's first foray in reality TV. When he was married the first time, he appeared on The Amazing Race with his now ex-wife. Although they didn't win, they did make it to third place. And two years later, 2011, they split up.

It was all for the best as far as Brian and Mika are concerned since they eventually reconnected after knowing each other as kids and going through their own paths in life.

