Who Are Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt? Meet the Stars Behind '100 Day Dream Home'

Clearly, the show has a strong and dedicated fan-base — in fact, 100 Day Dream Home won by a landslide in a vote cast by the network, which surveyed viewers' favorite series to binge-watch at home during the quarantine, according to HGTV. It kicked off HGTV's "Fan Favorite Friday" marathon on Friday, May 1.

Additionally, Twitter is totally obsessed with Brian and Mika as a couple — they have fantastic chemistry and an awesome eye for design. Check out what fans have said about it below.

@hgtv has become my FAV while in quarantine! And I absolutely LOVE 100 Day Dream Home! Brian and Mika’s energy is infectious! We need more of them! #HomeTogether

So I’m new to @hgtv ’s 100 Day Dream Home. I love Mika and Brian!

I have a new fave on #HGTV 100 Day Dream Home with Brian and Mika @hgtv

Brian and Mika have both had incredibly interesting and eclectic life experiences, which have clearly led them to success on their latest series. We're seriously psyched to see them perform some real-life home design magic.

New episodes of 100 Day Dream Home premieres on Sundays at 10 p.m./9 p.m. CT on HGTV .