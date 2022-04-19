Apart from creating the perfect home in under 100 days, Mika and Brian do a little something extra for their clients. Each build has a surprise for the future homeowners that they didn't previously discuss. In an April 2020 interview with People, Mika and Brian were asked if they ever surprised someone with something they didn't like.

"There hasn't really been a time where they've hated it. At least they haven't said anything to us yet," Brian laughingly admitted.

It's easy to see why this talented couple is quickly becoming a fan favorite. Tune in to see more when 100 Day Dream Home airs on Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on HGTV. You can also stream new episodes on Discovery Plus.