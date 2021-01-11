Did Mika Kleinschmidt's Parents Serve in the Military? Here's What You Should Know

The married couple prefers to keep their private and professional lives separate. They have yet to talk about their parents or upbringing, which has made fans all the more curious.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt shot to fame with 100 Day Dream Home , a TV show charting some of the most astonishing home transformations to take place in 100 days.

Brian and Mika Kleinschmidt don't talk that much about their parents.

According to an anecdote, Brian's mother played a significant role in bringing him and Mika together. As a now-retired elementary music teacher, Ellen strongly encouraged young Brian to join the chorus at Riverview High School in Sarasota, Fla. Thanks to an admin mistake, Brian was rehearsing with the girls for a while. Mika was also a part of the group.

"My schedule got mixed up so I was in girls' chorus for the first couple of weeks of school. That's where I first met Mika and I knew there was something special about her," Brian shared about their meet-cute in a 2013 interview with Osprey Observer. "My guidance counselor kept telling me she was doing her best to get my schedule corrected so I didn't have to be in girls' chorus anymore," Brian told the outlet, before saying, "I told her I was in no hurry!"

Some fans believe that Mika's parents had ties to the military. Reportedly, she attended several high schools while growing up, including Riverview High School. As one of her Instagram post hints, her parents might have been stationed in Germany for a while. Brian's family is also linked to the military. As an Instagram post reveals, his grandfather, Cooks, is a veteran.

Brian and Mika attended the same high school, but they didn't start dating until much later. In an Instagram post, Brian revealed that he was too shy to invite her out back then.

"20 years ago I was too shy to ask you to homecoming ... Nine years ago I finally got the nerve to ask you on a date ... and four years ago we said, 'I Do!'" Brian captioned an Instagram post celebrating their fourth anniversary as a married couple. "Happy Anniversary to my former high school classmate, business partner, best friend, rock, co-host, and my everything!" Brian went on to add.

Brian was married to Ericka Dunlap between 2007 and 2011. They appeared together on Season 15 of The Amazing Race. As a fan theory has it, Mika and Brian got back in touch in 2011, years after leaving high school. They soon discovered that they had plenty of shared interests. Reportedly, Brian was the owner of Anytime Fitness in Bloomingdale, Fla., while Mika was working as a fitness teacher.

They tied the knot at an intimate-feeling wedding ceremony held on Oct. 10, 2015, after five years of dating. They are raising a daughter, Jade. They also have a dog, Bear (aka Bear Bear).