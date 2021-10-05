HGTV's Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent's Son Was Named After Nate's Ex-Partner

Nate and Jeremiah currently have one daughter and one son: Poppy and Oskar, respectively. In March 2015, Nate and Jeremiah welcomed Poppy into the family via a surrogate.

In 2018, they welcomed Oskar Michael Brent-Berkus into the family. Oskar's name actually holds a very special meaning to the couple.

Before meeting Jeremiah, Nate was dating photographer Fernando Bengoechea. But in 2004 during a Tsunami in Sri Lanka, Fernando tragically passed away

Oskar was Fernando's middle name. In order to honor Nate's late ex, Jeremiah suggested that they name their second child Oskar. While it may be awkward to name your son after your husband's ex, Jeremiah explained to Oprah that he felt connected to Fernando. “That’s a part of our love story, there’s no two ways about it,” he said.