Here’s the Taboo Thing Nate Berkus’ Parents Did That Made Him Who He Is Today

Nate and Jeremiah have been married since 2014. In 2017, their popular TLC home renovation show, Nate & Jeremiah By Design , premiered.

Ah, Nate Berkus. This is one interior designer who’s got a style and flair all his own. It’s impossible not to like him, along with his naturally charismatic, fellow interior designer husband Jeremiah Brent, their daughter Poppy, and son Oskar Brent-Berkus. We can’t pick a favorite, (and luckily, there’s no need to).

The couple sets out to “help distressed homeowners turn nightmares into dream homes while balancing their busy personal lives.”

Three years later, the series is still going strong, and there’s speculation about a Season 4 to come. In fact, TLC is airing all three seasons in the coming week, which could be a good sign that there’s more to come.

Clearly, all is well for the Berkus family. But life wasn’t always so easy for the designer. Here’s what we know about his family life.