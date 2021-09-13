Where Is 'Help! I Wrecked My House' Filmed? Details on the HGTV Hit

Where Is 'Help! I Wrecked My House' Filmed? Details on the HGTV HitBy Leila Kozma
Sep. 13 2021, Published 1:48 p.m. ET
In Season 2 of Help! I Wrecked My House, HGTV veteran Jasmine Roth continues to offer a helping hand to a group of property owners who plunged themselves into a home renovation project before realizing they lack the expertise required to finish the work.
A seasoned pro, Jasmine appeared on shows like Hidden Potential and Rock the Block before joining Help! I Wrecked My House as the show host and house developer in charge. So, was the show filmed near Jasmine's chosen state of California?
Season 2 of 'Help! I Wrecked My House' is filmed in these locations.
A online retail store owner, blogger, book author, and HGTV star, Jasmine has proven time and time again that orchestrating jaw-dropping house transformations is in her DNA. For Season 2 of Help! I Wrecked My House, she set out on a journey around the Golden State to assist homeowners whose renovation projects yielded less than satisfactory results.
Jasmine lives in Huntington Beach, Calif., with her husband of eight years, Brett, and their daughter, Hazel Lynn. For Season 2 of Help! I Wrecked My House, she visited locations scattered around California to consult property owners determined to turn things around and build a beautiful place they can confidently call home.
The exact shooting locations are unknown. Most of the filming likely took place in Southern California, with a particular focus on homes located in the surroundings of Huntington Beach, Calif. Per IMDb, the locations for Season 1 and 2 of Help! I Wrecked My House include Costa Mesa, Long Beach, Glendora, and Anaheim, Calif.
Jasmine and her hubby, Brett, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in September 2021.
A Northeastern University graduate, Jasmine first met her husband while pursuing a degree in entrepreneurship and new venture management. As Jasmine told Country Living, they started out as roommates. As she said, her grandmother spotted the spark during a visit — long before they did.
"My grandma told me later that she leaned over to my mom and said, 'He's the one,'" she explained. "So my grandma's claim to fame is that she called it before we even knew."
As Jasmine revealed in a September 2021 Instagram post, she and Brett started dating 16 years ago, and they tied the knot eight years ago, in September 2013. Their first child, daughter Hazel Lynn, was born in April 2020.
The happy couple frequently takes it to Instagram to share updates about their dreamiest experiences, such as a visit to Little Sister Irvine Spectrum, a Vietnamese restaurant in Irvine, Calif., or a skiing trip.
A natural-born businesswoman, Jasmine often posts about her latest work projects as well. Take, for instance, her first book, House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation, which is set to be published on Oct. 12, 2021. She uses Instagram to share details about her home transformations too, providing her followers with handy tips and new sources of inspiration.
Catch new episodes of Help! I Wrecked My House Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on HGTV.