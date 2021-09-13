Where Is 'Help! I Wrecked My House' Filmed? Details on the HGTV Hit

In Season 2 of Help! I Wrecked My House, HGTV veteran Jasmine Roth continues to offer a helping hand to a group of property owners who plunged themselves into a home renovation project before realizing they lack the expertise required to finish the work.

A seasoned pro, Jasmine appeared on shows like Hidden Potential and Rock the Block before joining Help! I Wrecked My House as the show host and house developer in charge. So, was the show filmed near Jasmine's chosen state of California?