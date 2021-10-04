HGTV's Jasmine Roth and Husband Jeremy Moved in Together Before Dating

Jasmine has been married to Brett Roth since 2013. They met when they were both studying entrepreneurship at Northeastern University in Boston. Ironically enough, however, they ended up becoming roommates before dating. At the time, they were each in a romantic relationship with someone else.

"We kind of did it backwards, right?" Jasmine teased Brett during an interview with Country Living in 2018. But Jasmine explained that when her grandma came for a visit, she noticed a spark between the pair.