HGTV's Jasmine Roth and Husband Jeremy Moved in Together Before Dating

HGTV's Jasmine Roth and Husband Jeremy Moved in Together Before DatingBy Kelly Corbett
Oct. 4 2021, Published 5:23 p.m. ET
After California-based designer Jasmine Roth got her start on HGTV as the host of Hidden Potential, then went on to appear in A Very Brady Renovation and Rock the Block. Now, she headlines her own series, Help! I Wrecked My House, where she helps homeowners remedy failed DIY projects. Not only does she bring success to these projects gone wrong, but she provides clients with new beautiful spaces tailored to their needs.
On TV, we watch Jasmine meet with other families inside of their homes. But what does Jasmine's own home and family life look like? Here's everything we know about the designer's life behind the cameras — from her husband Brett and daughter Hazel, to their family home in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Jasmine Roth married Brett Roth in 2013.
Jasmine has been married to Brett Roth since 2013. They met when they were both studying entrepreneurship at Northeastern University in Boston. Ironically enough, however, they ended up becoming roommates before dating. At the time, they were each in a romantic relationship with someone else.
"We kind of did it backwards, right?" Jasmine teased Brett during an interview with Country Living in 2018. But Jasmine explained that when her grandma came for a visit, she noticed a spark between the pair.
"My grandma told me later that she leaned over to my mom and said: 'He's the one.' So my grandma's claim to fame is that she called it before we even knew," Jasmine shared with the outlet.
Jasmine and Jeremy Roth welcomed daughter Hazel Lynn in April 2020.
In April 2020, seven years after tying the knot, Jasmine and Jeremy welcomed a baby girl named Hazel Lynn.
"Our lives are forever changed! We've been so blessed to have the best care (thank you, healthcare workers!) and so much support from our family and friends. We just keep looking at her and whispering to each other, 'she's perfect.' I don't think it's sunk in for either of us yet that she's actually ours," Jasmine told HGTV at the time.
While expecting, Jasmine documented her pregnancy journey in a four-part digital series with HGTV called New Addition: Jasmine Roth, The series gave viewers an up-close and unscripted look into her life as she prepared for Hazel. It also featured the moment she told Brett that they were going to have a baby, scenes from their construction-themed gender reveal party, and a peek inside Hazel's nursery.
Jasmine, Brett, and Hazel Roth currently live in Huntington Beach, Calif.
Jasmine and her family currently reside in Huntington Beach, Calif. She and Brett had lived in a house that they had built from the ground up since 2013, but in August 2020, they moved to a new house just a few blocks away that was more suitable for raising a family. She opens up about their decision to sell their old home on her blog.
Want more on Jasmine? Her first book, House Story: Insider Secrets to the Perfect Home Renovation, offers fans honest and practical advice on how to conquer any home project. It hits shelves in October 2021 and is available for purchase on Amazon.